Outdoor classroom being built at Parishville Hopkinton School

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A new classroom is going in at Parishville Hopkinton Central School, and the entire campus will be its walls.

Members of a Clarkson University fraternity pitched in Sunday afternoon to help build an outdoor classroom at Parishville Hopkinton which will be right in the center of the school.

It will also be a recreation space, and is being constructed entirely by volunteers like the Clarkson group.

