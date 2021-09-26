Advertisement

Outdoor classroom being built at Parishville Hopkinton School

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A new classroom is going in at Parishville Hopkinton Central School, and the entire campus will be its walls.

Members of a Clarkson University fraternity pitched in Sunday afternoon to help build an outdoor classroom at Parishville Hopkinton which will be right in the center of the school.

It will also be a recreation space, and is being constructed entirely by volunteers like the Clarkson group.

