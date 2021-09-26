Outdoor classroom being built at Parishville Hopkinton School
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A new classroom is going in at Parishville Hopkinton Central School, and the entire campus will be its walls.
Members of a Clarkson University fraternity pitched in Sunday afternoon to help build an outdoor classroom at Parishville Hopkinton which will be right in the center of the school.
It will also be a recreation space, and is being constructed entirely by volunteers like the Clarkson group.
