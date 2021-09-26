Pumpkin Festival in Gouverneur brings out the giant gourdes

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Pumpkins, a truckload of them. Some small, some enormous, others decorated. It was all part of the 10th annual Gouverneur Pumpkin Festival.

“Our big event is the pumpkin weigh-off. We have some really big pumpkins here,” said Lyle Hotis, Director of the Gouverneur Pumpkin Festival.

Christine Nolan is among the patchwork of growers who can get their pumpkins this big. It takes a while to do.

“Well, I started the seed April 16th and cut it off the vine Friday the 24th,” said Nolan.

Nolan’s pumpkin finished in first place weighing in at 838 pounds, beating out her son-in-law.

“He grows pumpkins, and we have a little competition between the two of us,” said Nolan.

Nolan says that has turned into a friendly rivalry.

Others didn’t come for the competition. Vendors lined up to sell pumpkins and other fall-related products. One vendor sold butterflies made out of coat hangers. Charlie Burt was showcasing all his different pumpkins. It’s the fourth year-in-a-row he’s attended.

“This is a great local event, lots of families, very family oriented. And I love to see the kids’ faces light up when they see all the pumpkins,” said Charlie Burt, of Rowan’s Little Pumpkin Ridge and Orchard.

Burt was with his seven-year-old daughter Rowan, who the business is named after.

The day finished off with the pumpkin drop. A crane lifted and dropped a massive pumpkin into an open field.

The pumpkin exploded on impact.

Halloween is still more than a month away, but this was a fun event to get people in the holiday spirit.

