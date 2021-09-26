Rudy Conrad Parker, 90, of Watertown, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was in the comfort of Samaritan’s Sam Keep Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rudy Conrad Parker, 90, of Watertown, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was in the comfort of Samaritan’s Sam Keep Home.

Rudy (better known as “Buddy” nickname) was born July 17, 1931 in Alexandria Bay, the son of the late James and Mary (White) Parker. He attended Alexandria Central School till 10th grade before joining the Navy to fight in the Korean War on the USS Oriskany. In June of 2013 because of his sacrifice in the war effort Rudy at the age of 82 years old was honored with his high school diploma with the Alexandria Central class of 2013.

Rudy married in 1959 and moved to New Jersey where he worked several jobs before going to work for the United State Postal Service for 20 years. After getting divorce in 1987 Rudy moved back to Watertown and worked for the Watertown school district as a custodian for 11 years before retiring. He loved being in his garden everyday playing with the variety of plants and flowers. If he wasn’t in his garden he was in his son’s or helping friends in their gardens. He also loved country music, dancing, playing with his youngest grandson, watching his football Cleveland Browns, Hockey Night in Canada, reading, drinking a beer and being with his family and friends. Rudy was the 3rd of 6 children and the only boy. He had 5 sisters Jessica, Pansy, Chloe, Glory and Claudia. In addition to his parent, Rudy is predeceased by his sisters Jessica, Pansy, Chloe, and his dog Goldie.

Rudy is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Lisa) Parker, Watertown; Mark (Maria) Parker, Florida. He has three grandchildren, Brian Parker (Florida), Zachary Parker (Florida), and Christopher Parker (Watertown). He also has several nieces and nephews.

Rudy was also a member of the Sackets Harbor American Legion. Contributions in his memory may be made to Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757; 209 Ambrose St, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

Calling hours will be held at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home on Wednesday September 29, from 4-7pm and a Funeral service will be held on Thursday September 30, at 10am. Burial will be held in the Brookside Cemetery, Watertown.

