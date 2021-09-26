Saturday Sports: NAC action on the gridiron, football team honors late Tyler Christman

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pair of high school football games on tap in the Northern Athletic Conference Saturday afternoon.

We begin in Canton, where the Golden Bears played host to the Watertown Cyclones.

Cyclones down 8-6 but that all changes when Deante Hall breaks several tackles and finds the endzone to put the Cyclones up 12-8.

Then its Cain Roberts hammering the ball up the middle for the score to put Watertown up 20-8.

Canton’s Erich Zuhlsdorf breaks tackles and finds paydirt as Canton cuts the lead to 20-14.

But Watertown was too much. Eric Maass goes 34 yards for the touchdown. Cyclones beat Canton 41-14.

Down the road in Gouverneur, the Wildcats entertained the Malone Huskies.

Carter Baer jets 25 yards to the endzone, Wildcats up 6-0. It’s Baer once again, finding an opening down the sidelines for the touchdown: 13-0 Wildcats.

Malone gets on the scoreboard when Seth Lockwood takes it in from 20 yards out.

Holden Stowell scores on the 1 yard dive as Gouverneur beats Malone 43-6.

Friday night, many Section 3 football teams and schools took time to honor Carthage JV football player Tyler Christman, who passed away on Tuesday after collapsing with a head injury at a football game versus West Genesee last Saturday.

In Beaver Falls, the Beaver River community came together to pay their respects before their game versus Onondaga.

Instead of an admission fee to the beavers game, donations were taken to give to the Christman family, an effort which raised over $2,000.

One team coming together to help another in a time of need.

”Honestly, it was a lot of the parents and kids and some of the coaches. I think it was- a lot of the parents had reached out asking me if it would be okay if we just do the donations thing and obviously, absolutely. The kids felt like they wanted to do something so they came up with the plan to get a flag from Carthage and come out onto the field with that. The staff wanted to wear red. It was just anything we could do to just to acknowledge Tyler,” said Beaver River Football Coach Matt Lyndaker.

Turning to college football, St. Lawrence hosted Castleton at Leckonby Stadium.

SLU’s first five is capped by a 58 yard touchdown run by Peyton Schmitt. Score: 7-0 Saints.

Noah Crossman hits a 17 yard field goal to cut the Saints lead to 7-3.

The Saints answer as Tyler Grochot finds Robert Coll for 6 through the air.

Then it was Grochot with the 25 yard touchdown pass to Tyler Liddy.

The SLU Men’s Soccer Team opened Liberty League play at home as they hosted Union.

In the 1st half, the Saints were on top 1-0 when Marvin Sibanda gets loose in the box and scores from a tough angle: 2-0 Saints.

In the 2nd half, the game was tied at 2 when Raphael Zoccolaro dents the back of the net to put the Saints up for a final score of 3-2.

Also in Canton, the Roos of SUNY Canton hosted Maine Maritime in men’s NAC play.

In the 2nd half, the Roos were down 1-0 when Ellis Sanchez scores on the penalty kick, tying the game at 1. That’s the way this one ends, in a 1-all overtime tie.

Saturday Sports Scores

NAC HS Football

Watertown 41, Canton 14

Gouverneur 43, Malone 6

Section 3 8 Man HS Football

Thousand Islands 54, Cooperstown 20

College Football

St. Lawrence 55, Castleton 3

Men’s Soccer

St. Lawrence 3, Union 2

Ithaca 1, Clarkson 0

SUNY Oswego 1, SUNY Potsdam 0

SUNY Canton 1, Maine Maritime 1

Women’s Soccer

Maine Maritime 3, SUNY Canton 0

SUNY Oswego 1, SUNY Potsdam 0

Ithaca 3, Clarkson 1

St. Lawrence 2, Union 1

Boys’ HS Soccer

South Jeff 2, Lowville 0

Belleville Henderson 7, Copenhagen 0

Madrid Waddington 5, Chateaugay 0

General Brown 4, Salmon River 3

Girls’ HS Soccer

Watertown 4, Canton 0

General Brown 3, Indian River 1

Gouverneur 4, OFA 1

Madrid Waddington 4, Tupper Lake 1

Brushton Moira 3, Potsdam 1

Copenhagen 4, Alexandria 0

Lisbon 10, Parishville Hopkinton 0

Women’s Hockey

Clarkson 5, Sacred Heart 1

Girl’s HS Swimming Invitational at Watertown

Watertown 360 South Jeff 297 Thousand Islands 205 Indian River 157

