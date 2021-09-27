Advertisement

89% of JCC students vaccinated against COVID as deadline arrives

Jefferson Community College
By John Pirsos
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Monday marks the deadline for SUNY students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A spokesperson from Jefferson Community College said 89% of students learning in-person are vaccinated. Another 3% are exempt for religious or medical reasons.

The remainder has until the end of the day to get their first dose, so the numbers might change.

Officials said the vaccination rates have improved since the mandate.

“The students, along with the faculty and staff, have done an excellent job of complying with everything that’s been asked of them and we’ve been able to keep the campus relatively safe because of that,” said Dr. Corey Campbell, vice president, student affairs.

Unvaccinated students can still attend classes virtually. The mandate does not apply for faculty and staff, but Dr. Campbell says 95% of JCC’s staff is vaccinated.

