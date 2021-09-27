Archeologists find evidence of old milk co-op on Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Many years ago before Fort Drum was established, there were villages in its place. Those communities have long been lost to the military post, but clues to how those villagers lived were left behind.

Before Fort Drum became home to soldiers and equipment, it was home to five villages.

“In 1940, when we had the great national emergency of World War II, the Army realized they needed more land to train soldiers,” said Dr. Laurie Rush, Fort Drum archeologist.

The villages were bought by the government, leaving everything behind - forgotten and buried in years of dirt and weeds.

Until recently.

A group of archeologists was scanning the area that was once the village of Sterlingville when they found what seems to be an old milk co-op.

“I have never encountered anything like this before in my career,” said Rush.

The structure dates back to the early 20th Century.

“This was a time when our local economy was shifting from the iron-making business and it’s shifting to dairy as our major local industry,” said Rush.

This was a time before refrigeration, making a dairy cooperative necessary for farmers. But how did the milk stay cool?

“If you had cool water in these troughs, you would set the milk cans all along the way and they’d sit in the water and keep at a cool temperature,” said Rush.

The water was diverted from a creek into gutters.

“I think we’re finding more and more every day that the people who came before us had an incredible amount of wisdom and technology to offer,” said Rush.

Wisdom these archeologists intend to uncover.

Jeffrey Tadolt says the discovery of the co-op reminds him that we aren’t so different today than we were all those years ago.

“It’s pretty exciting to unearth a lot of this. It ties us to the community, given that a lot that we found here were artifacts related to dairy. And that’s what the north country is all about, our farming communities,” said Tadolt, field archeologist.

While there are still things to piece together, one thing is perfectly clear.

“This site gives us an incredible opportunity to open that door to this piece of history,” said Rush.

