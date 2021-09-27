Briella Jane Johnson, infant, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Briella Jane Johnson, passed into and out of our lives peacefully when she was sleeping on September 25, 2021. Baby Briella was the cherished first child of Victoria Toomey & Micheal Johnson.
She touched the lives of her family from the safety of the womb and is now resting in the arms of her guardian angels in heaven.
A private service will be held by the family.
Condolences can be made online at www.laruepitcher.com
Arrangements are entrusted to the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home located at 324 New York Avenue in Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
