Advertisement

Business economists lower growth forecasts due to virus

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.

In a survey being released Monday, the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel now expects full-year economic growth of 5.6%, down from a forecast for 6.7% growth in NABE’s previous survey in May.

However, economists raised their forecast for 2022 economic growth to 3.5% from a previous outlook of 2.8%.

Inflation should remain at elevated levels through the fourth quarter before moderating next year, the survey’s panelists predict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Christman, the 14-year-old boy who passed away after a head injury during a football game...
A sea of red packed Evans Mills Raceway to memorialize Tyler Christman
Ambulance
Man airlifted to hospital after tree-cutting accident
A pair of high school football games on tap in the Northern Athletic Conference Saturday...
Saturday Sports: NAC action on the gridiron, football team honors late Tyler Christman
A new classroom is going in at Parishville Hopkinton Central School, and the entire campus will...
Outdoor classroom being built at Parishville Hopkinton School
Saturday was National Tune-Up Day with AAA.
AAA advises homeowners to prepare for the chilly days ahead

Latest News

Facebook announced the development of an Instagram Kids app in March, saying at the time that...
Facebook puts Instagram for kids on hold after pushback
A resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in...
Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 20 injured
A video tribute to Charlie Watts plays before the Rolling Stones perform during the "No Filter"...
Rolling Stones open American tour, pay tribute to Charlie Watts
Hermon man accused of kicking trooper
Kierra Coles has been missing for three years.
Inequalities cited in Black, Indigenous missing persons cases