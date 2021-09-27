Advertisement

CDC head acknowledges confusion over boosters

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says she recognizes there’s some confusion now in the United States about who should get a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

For starters, the just-approved booster is intended for people originally vaccinated with shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

Last week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky sided with most of the recommendations from CDC advisers on giving boosters six months after the last Pfizer dose for certain groups of people.

That includes people 65 and older, nursing home residents and people ages 50 to 64 with chronic health problems such as diabetes. People 18 and older with health problems can decide for themselves if they want a booster.

But Walensky also overrode advisers’ objections and said people at increased risk of infection because of their jobs or their living conditions could qualify for a booster now. That includes health care workers, teachers and people in jails or homeless shelters.

“I recognize that confusion right now,” Walensky told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“We are evaluating this science in real time,” she said. “We are meeting every several weeks now to evaluate the science. The science may very well show that the rest of the population needs to be boosted and we will provide those guidances as soon as we have the science to inform them.”

People who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are waiting to hear when they might be eligible for a booster.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Christman, the 14-year-old boy who passed away after a head injury during a football game...
A sea of red packed Evans Mills Raceway to memorialize Tyler Christman
Ambulance
Man airlifted to hospital after tree-cutting accident
Police lights
Some stores aren’t checking IDs, police say
A new classroom is going in at Parishville Hopkinton Central School, and the entire campus will...
Outdoor classroom being built at Parishville Hopkinton School
Hermon man accused of kicking trooper

Latest News

Dr. Jordan Foster, an emergency medicine physician at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University...
Vaccination deadline arrives for NY health care workers
Sunny Hostin speaks in a panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on...
‘The View’ hosts say they had false positive COVID tests
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants
The two young bears wrestle, play with toys and spend their days together.
Orphaned bear cubs become fast friends
President Joe Biden touts COVID-19 booster shots as health experts debate about access.
Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization