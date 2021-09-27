Concerts at the Stable

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SLC Arts announces Songs at the Stables, a new and exciting concert series this Fall at Windy Point Stables, 215 Sissonville Rd. in Potsdam. Through the months of October and November join us for live music as we restart community arts with in-person live entertainment.

All concerts are free and open to the public. We hope to hold the events outside at the new amphitheater at the Stables, but we will bring the concerts inside in case of cold or inclement weather.

Windy Point Stables will have a cash bar available, and we will host the following food vendors: Rapidz for the Thursday events, and Foster the Plant Cafe and Gideon’s Galley for all of the Saturday events. We require all concert goers to practice social distancing in the stables and wear a mask when in close proximity to others outside of your party. We urge all attendees receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The schedule of performances is as follows:

Click on the artists name for a preview of their music.

Thursday, October 7th

Six Foot Midgets “SFM”

6-8pm

Thursday, October 14th

The Raquettes

6-8pm

Saturday, October 23rd

North Country Jazz Collective

6-7:30pm

Divided Roads

8-10pm

Saturday, October 30th

Northbound

6-7:30pm

Ursa and the Major Key

8-10pm

Saturday, November 6

The Burkharts

6-7:30pm

Side Piece Blues Band

8-10pm

Saturday, November 13th

Eerie Shores

6-7:30pm

Fernway

8-10pm

Donations will be accepted during the performance.

Made possible by the NYSCA Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance Grant.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.