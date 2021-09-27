Advertisement

COVID kills 1, infects 308 since last Friday in region

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - COVID has claimed another life in the tri-county region. It’s in St. Lawrence County, where the death toll since the pandemic began stands at 119.

The county reports 146 cases since last Friday. There are 26 people in the hospital because of COVID.

Jefferson County reports 116 new cases and 12 hospitalizations since Friday.

Lewis County has 46 new cases over the last three days. Four people are in the hospital.

