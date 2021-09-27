Dorothy M. Wilson, 96, of Watertown

Dorothy M. Wilson, 96, of Perch Lake Road, Watertown, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy M. Wilson, 96, of Perch Lake Road, Watertown, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Dorothy was born February 25, 1925 in Watertown, NY to Harold and Hessie Adair Boyle. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1943. She married Delmar G. (Del) Wilson September 27, 1947 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Joseph A. Francour officiating. Del, a N.Y.S. Department of Transportation Soils Engineer, died February 23, 1984.

Dorothy worked for a time as an operator for the New York Telephone Company, then raised her family, returning to work in 1978 at various retail stores, retiring from BonTon Department Store in 2013.

She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church until her later years when she regularly attended Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville, NY. Dorothy enjoyed ceramics, sewing, knitting and most of all she enjoyed baking Christmas cookies for her family and friends, a tradition she continued until 2019.

She is survived by her 8 children, Richard J. And Mary C. Wilson, Brownville, Michael D. Wilson, Tennessee, Christopher C. Wilson, Kingsland Georgia, Lynne F. and Stephen Wood, Watertown, Lisa A. and Russell Moorhead, Lyndhurst Ontario, Laurie M. and Nakia Townsend, Forest Hills, Luanne E. Wilson, Watertown, Patrick J. and his fiancé Danna Downey, Watertown, 22 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, her sisters, Barbara Beattie, Phoenix Arizona, Nancy and Frank Storino, Watertown, her brother, Robert and MaryAnn Boyle Lima, NY, several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she is predeceased by 2 great grandchildren, Madeline E. Musto and Benson W. Kirkby.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville at 2:00PM, followed by the burial at Calvary Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to her caregiver, Karen Meneely for her love and compassion for their mother, as well as the nurses and staff at Hospice for their unending kindness and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to Dorothy’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

