Giuliani makes Watertown campaign stop

GOP gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani spoke to a few dozen supporters at the Watertown...
GOP gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani spoke to a few dozen supporters at the Watertown Elk’s Lodge on Sunday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Andrew Giuliani – a Republican candidate for governor and son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani – made a campaign stop in Watertown Sunday.

Giuliani spoke to a few dozen supporters at the Elk’s Lodge in Watertown. He discussed issues and answered questions from his supporters in an open discussion.

Giuliani is one of four Republican candidates running for governor in 2022.

Also seeking the GOP nod are Congressmen Lee Zeldin, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli, and Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino.

The only announced Democratic candidate so far is Gov. Kathy Hochul.

