Hermon man accused of kicking trooper

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - A Hermon man allegedly became combative and kicked a trooper while police were investigating him for a possible DWI.

State police say they received a report of reckless driving on County Route 17 in Russell Friday evening and stopped 32-year-old Aaron Johnson.

Troopers say he refused to be tested for drugs and alcohol, then experienced a medical event at the scene.

Police say Johnson was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he became combative with troopers and medical personnel. That’s when he kicked one of the troopers.

When he was released from the hospital, Johnson was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned in Canton town court and released to appear in Russell and Potsdam town courts at later dates.

