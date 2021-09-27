Jane A. Gates, 84, of Carthage

Jane A. Gates, 84, of 318 West St., Carthage, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at her home where she was under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

Jane was born on April 8,1937 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Nicholas G. and Mary R. (Ricco) Intorcia. She was a 1956 graduate of Carthage High School. She married Clifford C. (Tiny) Gates on August 10,1957 at St. James Church in Carthage. Jane worked at Gilbert’s Laundry, Lally MFG in Herrings, DL Reed Trucking and at Intorcia’s Donut Shop in Carthage. In 1968, she graduated from Chrissell’s Cosmetology school in Watertown, and then began her beauty career at Marge’s Gift Shop for 10 years. For the next 23 years, she went on to operate her own beauty shop out of her home.

Jane loved her family! She was often boasting about her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren! You could always find her in the front row cheering on her grandkids at sporting events or rooting for the Syracuse Orange lacrosse team. She had her own passion for competition as a member of the Carthage bowling league, traveling for tournaments around New York with her friends. On Friday nights, you could find Jane helping her brother frost donuts while he cracked jokes at Intorcia’s donut shop. In her retired years, she enjoyed trips to the NYS fair, trying her luck at Turning Stone and nights in the bingo hall with her half JRECK sub. Jane had a passion for helping others by contributing her time as a chaperone at the Ms. NYS pageant, coaching cheerleaders at the Augustinian, and donating food to the local St. James church pantry. Her family found comfort in her Christmas Buckeyes, Italian frappe and bottomless M&M’s dish. But most of all, Jane was happiest while shopping… wait…returning…no shopping, but definitely returning the item.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Clifford C. (Tiny) Gates of Carthage, two daughters: Tammy (Charles) of West Carthage and Michele Strife of Sackets Harbor, six grandchildren Brittney (Eric) Fults, Brooke (Ray) Ganem, Bryan (Veronika) Eldridge, Jeremy, Jasmine and Robert Strife, eight great-grandchildren, Grayson and Camille Fults, RayVann, Adley and Ryker Ganem, and Jeremiah, Isaiah, and Gabriel Eldridge, one brother: Libero A. (Bill) Intorcia of Carthage, one niece Julie Davis and two nephews Ricky and David Intorcia. She is predeceased by a great granddaughter Anabelle Hope Eldridge, sister in laws: Maureen Gates and Evelyn Intorcia, nephew Libero A (Little Billy) Intorcia Jr. and great nephew Corbin Davis.

In keeping with Jane’s wishes, funeral services will be held privately by the family at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. Burial will be in the St. James Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.

If one is so inclined, please consider donations to the Sjogren’s Syndrome Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd. Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191.

