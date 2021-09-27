John S. Kelly, 88, of Morristown

Mr. Kelly passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for 88-year-old John S. Kelly, a resident of Morristown, will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 10:00AM at St. John the Evangelist, Morristown, with Rev. Christopher Carrara officiating. Family and friends may call at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. The family requests anyone attending to please wear a mask. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery following Mass. Mr. Kelly passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Home.

John is survived by his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Sandra Kelly, of Morristown, NY and children, Michael S. Kelly and his wife, Susan, of Woodstock, MD, Patrick J. Kelly and his wife, Jacquelyn, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Jennifer Kelly of Morristown, NY; his grandchildren, Jason, Eric, Laken, Reagan, and Gannon; a brother, Timothy Kelly; three sisters, Eleanora Rolfe of Boca Raton, FL, Carolyn Kelly of Clay, NY and Suellen Callahan of Virginia Beach, VA; ; a sister-in-law, Marie Therese Kelly of Ogdensburg, NY, in addition to many nephews, nieces and cousins.

John was predeceased by his parents, John and Lillian Kelly; four sisters, Karen Kelly, Frances Ann Pagano, Anna Marie Girard, and Janet Kelly and one brother, Charles “Chuck” W. Kelly.

John was born in Ogdensburg, NY, on May 21, 1933, to John and Lillian (Merry) Kelly. John graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1953. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in January of 1954 and was honorably discharged in October of 1957. Mr. Kelly was honorably discharged from the Air Force Reserve in January of 1962. John married Sandra M. Penichter on August 17, 1963, at St. Joseph’s Church, Scotia, with Msgr. John Fitzgerald officiating.

John then worked on helping to build the bridge across the St. Lawrence from Ogdensburg to Canada before going on to study finance at the Bentley School in Boston, later transferring to SUNY Albany where he obtained his B.S. Degree in teaching in June of 1964.

John taught business subjects in Peekskill, Little Falls, Morristown, and Ogdensburg for a total of thirty years. He particularly enjoyed teaching business law and sharing his high energy approach and sense of humor with his students.

John was a volunteer for many years. He served the Ogdensburg Lions Club for nearly fifty years, where he held such positions as President, Secretary (for ten years), First Vice President, Third Vice President, Director and many committee chairman positions. John was chosen as “Lion of the Year” five times and was named as a Melvin Jones Fellow in 1996.

Mr. Kelly served on the Morristown Recreation Board and was a member of the Morristown School Board for several terms, one as President, as well as on the Morristown Public Library Board as Secretary for several years and then as President. John was a communicant of St. John’s Church and served on the Parish Council. Many years before, he served on St. Mary’s Parish Council in Ogdensburg.

An avid reader, John loved books based on history, both local and the Civil War, mysteries, and the wild west; author Louis L’Amour was his favorite. John Wayne movies were also high on his list. John became a member of the Morristown Marauders, a fun-loving group of young at heart moped riders who ventured around the county weekly for lunch and daily coffee at the Parkway Store in Morristown.

John loved traveling with his wife and particularly enjoyed his children’s and grandchildren’s visits, entertaining them with boat rides, moon pies, ice cream, and the same humor and energy he displayed as a teacher. John loved the St. Lawrence River, his community, and his family, and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to the St. Joseph’s Foundation, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, or a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.