Pauline Phelps, 95, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Pauline Phelps, age 95, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff as celebrant and Deacon Mark Lalonde, nephew of Pauline, assisting. Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Interment will be in Foxwood Memorial Park. Mrs. Phelps passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Home.

Pauline is survived by her two sons, Matthew Phelps and his wife, Helen, of Merrickville, Ontario, Canada and Michael Phelps and his wife, Samantha, of Arlington, VA; five daughters, Dr. Patricia Mahoney and her husband, Michael McCarney, of Ogdensburg, NY, Kathy Phelps of Syracuse, NY, Lori Piercey and her husband, Ben Mercado, of Calimesa, CA, Julie Jerdo and her companion, James Howard, of Ogdensburg, NY and Vicki Bruyere and her husband, Christopher, of Ogdensburg, NY; eight grandchildren; Jason Piercey, Nicole Mahoney Rafferty, Justin Jerdo, Chelsey Phelps, Maxwell McCarney, Paige McCarney, Sophia Phelps, Patrick Phelps and Chad Bruyere; two grandchildren; Devin Storm Piercey and Jace Piercey and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by two brothers, Donald F. Lalonde and Kenneth (Jack) Lalonde and a sister, Sally Boyer.

Pauline was born on December 30, 1925, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Paul J. Lalonde and Eva Paige Lalonde. She started first grade at St. Peter’s Catholic School at the young age of four. The nuns let her stay, thinking she would stop coming but she never did. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy at age 16 in 1942. Her parents did not expect her to go to college but her Guidance Counselor insisted that she was so bright she had to go. He suggested Shepherd College where she was given a full academic scholarship. She worked for the President of the college as his secretary while majoring in History.

After teaching in West Virginia, she moved back to Ogdensburg, N.Y. She worked in the Business Office at Hepburn Hospital. She then began her career as a high school Business teacher at Lisbon High School which she loved and that lasted for the next thirty- five years. She was very active as the Advisor for the school’s Future Business Leaders of America Club and for the Yearbook. She was beloved by her students who wrote her many letters thanking her for everything she helped them accomplish in their lives. She was dedicated to her Lisbon students and remarked that they were a joy to teach. When a Masters Degree was required to continue teaching, she attended Syracuse University for seven summers in a row, three of them pregnant with due dates in August.

Outside of school, Pauline was very involved with the Business and Professional Women’s Club where she held many offices including President. She was a devoted Mother who always made sure we went to church every Sunday, took piano and dance lessons even if we were not all willing, and that we were involved in Scouting. She always put her family first. When Pauline retired from teaching in 1989, she began a wonderful new life spending winters in Naples, Florida. She was an avid reader and also became enthralled by CNN, MSNBC and other news shows. She was a fervent Democrat who made us laugh when she railed against the Republican Presidents Bush Sr. and Jr. Having lived through the Depression, she cared deeply for those less fortunate.

Pauline married Patrick Joseph Phelps in 1954 in Ogdensburg, NY. He predeceased her in 2009. Pauline was a remarkable wife, outstanding mother of seven children, who dearly loved her family and students. She had a great sense of humor, had a passion for fashion, dancing, going to the movies, and she enjoyed attending many events with her family and friends. Pauline and her warm smile will be greatly

missed. Donations may be made in Pauline’s memory to Frederick Remington Art Museum, 303 Washington St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669, and the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Foundation, 125 New York Ave., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

