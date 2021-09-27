Reginald J. Willmert, 70, of West Carthage

Reginald J. Willmert, 70, of Champion Apartments, West Carthage was stricken suddenly and died Sunday morning, September 26,2021 at his residence. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Reginald J. Willmert, 70, of Champion Apartments, West Carthage was stricken suddenly and died Sunday morning, September 26,2021 at his residence.

Reggie was born on February19, 1951 in Carthage, the son of the late Rolland Stanford and the late Harriet Oatman. He was a 1969 graduate of Carthage Central High School. He married the former Alice Abrams on July 7,1979 in Carthage. His employment began with Jefferson County as a Dog Warden and phased over to the City of Watertown as the Dog Warden. He was eventually transferred to the Department of Public Works and was employed for many years, retiring in 2005.

Reggie loved anything Star Wars, hunting and fishing, both the New York Yankees and New York Giants and his family remembers him as a good man and good father.

He is survived by his wife: Alice Willmert of West Carthage, two sons: Derek (Nichole) Willmert and Jay Willmert, all of Carthage, three grandchildren; Cullen, Johnathon and Paige Willmert and three sisters: Deborah Smith of Liverpool, Jean Stanford of Canastota and Cynthia Cleland of Watertown. He is predeceased by a son, Teddy Willmert who died on September 8,1990 and a brother, Gordon Willmert.

There are no funeral services or calling hours planned at this time. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

