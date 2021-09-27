Advertisement

Russell dispute leads to firearm charge

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - A reported dispute led to a firearm arrest.

State police say they went to a home on County Route 17 in the town of Russell Friday evening to investigate a report of a dispute.

Their investigation revealed that 29-year-old Kristi Jordan of Russell was in possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon.

She was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Jordan was ticketed and released. She will appear in Russell town court at a later date.

Hermon man accused of kicking trooper

