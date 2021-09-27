SPCA: Bruce, the perfect gentleman

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bruce had a rough start to his life at the Jefferson County SPCA.

Licensed vet tech and behavioral specialist Caitlyn Alberry says he was left in a popup kennel on the side of the road in front of the SPCA.

He was in rough shape when they found him and his teeth were very overgrown. He’s doing much better now, although he’s still on the skinny side.

Alberry says that there have been a lot of drop-offs like Bruce lately. She says people should call the SPCA if they have unwanted animals, so the shelter has time to make accommodations.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can stop by the shelter or call 315-782-3260. If it’s a particular dog you’re interested in, it’s best to call ahead to make sure it’s still available. You can check out pets ahead of time at jeffersoncountyspca.org.

