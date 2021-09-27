Stephen D. Laverty, 63, of Watertown

Stephen D. Laverty, 63, of N Indiana Ave, Watertown, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the emergency room at Samaritan Medical Center after falling ill at home (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stephen D. Laverty, 63, of N Indiana Ave, Watertown, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the emergency room at Samaritan Medical Center after falling ill at home. Stephen was born in Watertown September 6, 1958, son of Archie V. and Roseanne Slack Laverty. He was a 1976 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central, and received an Associates Degree from Jefferson Community College. He began his career at Garland City Auto Parts working for the Keegan Brothers, then moved on to become an appliance salesman for 35 years, first at Halley Electric and then Watertown Appliance for the past 22 years.

On August 16, 1986, he married Nancy M Donoghue at Holy Family Church with Fr. Fay Agar officiating. They raised four beautiful children and celebrated their 35th Anniversary this past August. He was a communicant of Holy Family Church. His passion, besides his wife and family, was baseball. He excelled in baseball at both IHC and JCC, and loved the year he coached the JV team at IHC in the mid 80s. He was a lifelong fan of the NY Mets and the Montreal Canadiens. He enjoyed decades of playing in the Men’s City and Sunday Softball Leagues. He also enjoyed bowling and golf. He was very proud of helping to organize and run the Laverty Memorial Golf Tournament for the past 25 years, with all proceeds going to benefit CREDO Community Center.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Nancy, his mother, Roseanne Laverty, his four children, Shannon E (Rachel Solomon) Laverty, Rochester; Christopher S(Sharon) Laverty; Cicero; Brendan J. Laverty and Michael K. Laverty, Watertown; his two beloved granddaughters, Teagan and Taryn Laverty; his two sisters and their husbands, Melinda A. and Patrick M. McNamara and Amy C. and William R. O’Connor, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by countless dear friends who meant the world to him. He was predeceased by his father Archie, his brother Kevin M., his sister Carrie R. and her husband Robert J.(little B) Endres, and his niece Christina O’Connor.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown, on Wednesday, September 29 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday September 30 at 9:15 followed by a funeral mass at Holy Family Church at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to the CREDO Community Center earmarked to the Laverty Memorial Golf Tournament. Online condolences to Steve’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

