Sunday Sports: A rare Sunday bout on the gridiron in Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A rare Sunday afternoon high school football contest took place in the Northern Athletic Conference as the Postdam Sandstoners hosted the Massena Red Raiders.

Massena strikes first on the Dominic Monacelli quarterback keeper.

Potsdam answers when Gavin Phillips takes it in from 4 yards out. Score: 8-7 Sandstoners.

Nolan Goolden gives the Red Raiders the lead back with the score: 13-8 Massena.

Then it was Monacelli with the 21 yard touchdown pass to DeShawn Walton: 20-8 Red Raiders.

Monacelli was doing it with his feet as well, off the fake handoff he takes it 40 yards for the touchdown: 27-8 Massena. Massena goes on to win 40-8.

In men’s college soccer action from SUNY Canton, the Roos hosted Thomas College.

In the first half, the Roos take the lead when Ellis Sanchez’s blast sneaks past the goalie. SUNY Canton goes on top 1-0. Thomas College, however, takes the game, winning 4-2.

Sunday Sports Scores

NAC HS Football

Massena 40, Potsdam 8

Men’s Soccer

Thomas College 4, SUNY Canton 2

Women’s Soccer

Thomas College 1, SUNY Canton 0

Middlebury 2, St. Lawrence 0

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.