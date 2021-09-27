Advertisement

Sunday Sports: A rare Sunday bout on the gridiron in Potsdam

By Rob Krone
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A rare Sunday afternoon high school football contest took place in the Northern Athletic Conference as the Postdam Sandstoners hosted the Massena Red Raiders.

Massena strikes first on the Dominic Monacelli quarterback keeper.

Potsdam answers when Gavin Phillips takes it in from 4 yards out. Score: 8-7 Sandstoners.

Nolan Goolden gives the Red Raiders the lead back with the score: 13-8 Massena.

Then it was Monacelli with the 21 yard touchdown pass to DeShawn Walton: 20-8 Red Raiders.

Monacelli was doing it with his feet as well, off the fake handoff he takes it 40 yards for the touchdown: 27-8 Massena. Massena goes on to win 40-8.

In men’s college soccer action from SUNY Canton, the Roos hosted Thomas College.

In the first half, the Roos take the lead when Ellis Sanchez’s blast sneaks past the goalie. SUNY Canton goes on top 1-0. Thomas College, however, takes the game, winning 4-2.

Sunday Sports Scores

NAC HS Football

  • Massena 40, Potsdam 8

Men’s Soccer

  • Thomas College 4, SUNY Canton 2

Women’s Soccer

  • Thomas College 1, SUNY Canton 0
  • Middlebury 2, St. Lawrence 0

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Man airlifted to hospital after tree-cutting accident
Tyler Christman, the 14-year-old boy who passed away after a head injury during a football game...
A sea of red packed Evans Mills Raceway to memorialize Tyler Christman
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Former NFL player & transplant recipient sends message of support to Tyler Christman’s family
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 2 more people, infects another 116 in tri-county region
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”

Latest News

Sunday Sports: A rare Sunday bout on the gridiron in Potsdam
Outdoor classroom being built at Parishville Hopkinton School
Pumpkin Festival in Gouverneur brings out the giant gourdes
A new classroom is going in at Parishville Hopkinton Central School, and the entire campus will...
Outdoor classroom being built at Parishville Hopkinton School