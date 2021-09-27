Advertisement

Traffic advisory: Watertown’s West Main Street

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Roadwork on Watertown’s West Main Street will close part of that street for a couple of days.

City crews will be working on the 200 block. That’s between Cooper Street and the intersection of Davidson Street and Main Avenue.

The street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Drivers should find other routes to their destinations.

