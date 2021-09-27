Verna Margaret Mason, 95, of Cape Vincent

Verna Margaret Mason, 95, passed away on Sunday, September 26th, 2021, in the comfort of her own home, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. (wwny)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Verna Margaret Mason, 95, passed away on Sunday, September 26th, 2021, in the comfort of her own home, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice.

Born November 5th, 1925, in Cape Vincent to the late Chester and Cora Constance.

She married Richard Mason, on August 4th, 1945. Together, Verna and Richard would go on to have 10 children.

Verna was very crafty and loved to make quilts, sew, knit, and teach others to do the same. She worked primarily as a homemaker and spent her free time swimming, exercising, gardening, farming, and participating in the Alter Rosary Society of St. Vincent of Paul and the Cape Vincent Legion Auxiliary as well as many other organizations. She served on the altar of St. Vincent of Paul Catholic Church for many years and was very passionate about teaching young boys and girls to serve just as she did.

Verna is survived by her children; James (Judith) Mason ,Cape Vincent; Bonita (Robert) Brown, Watertown; Richard “Tony” Mason, Virginia; Robert Mason, Cape Vincent; Ronald (Candace “Candy”) Mason, Cape Vincent; Patricia (James) Schnauber, Clayton; Donald(Janet Radley) Mason, Cape Vincent; William and (Ginger) Mason, Canton Maria (Frank) Quinata, Colorado and Timothy (Barbara) Mason, South Carolina, a brother; Vernon “Bud” (Ruth) Constance along with 23 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by husband Richard Mason, sisters Vera Fitzgerald and Venia Belknap, a brother Vernal Constance, and Grandson Anthony Mason.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 29th, from 4-8PM at Cleveland Funeral Home in Cape Vincent. A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 30th at 11:00 at St. Vincent of Paul Church with The Reverends Raymond Diesbourg, MSC, and Donald Robinson co officiating. A burial will follow in St. Vincent of Paul Cemetery, Cape Vincent.

Donations may be made to St. Vincent of Paul Church, 139 N. Kanady Street, PO Box 288 Cape Vincent, NY 13618 and Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.