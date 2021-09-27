Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on masks for sports, plant closure & asking price for condemned building

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Regardless of vaccination status, all high school athletes will have to wear masks for indoor sports or stay 6-feet apart:

Good idea! Keep these kids safe.

Holly Taylor

So sad. I was so looking forward to seeing my grandson play basketball this year. He won’t be playing if he has to wear a mask.

Joan C Fohr

This is not new news! Most schools have been doing it all along...The students seem to do perfectly fine!

Becky Nicholl

LC Drives is closing its plant for good, displacing more than 100 workers. The downfall was swift for a company that received $700,000 in state grants and was once hailed as a start-up success story:

It is nearly impossible to grow a business in New York state. If you don’t know why, it is because you have your head buried in the sand.

Tom Longshore

I don’t know whether to think this is what happens when you try to start a business in NYS or if it wasn’t the wonder idea it was sold as.

Bret Martin

A rooming house in Watertown that was condemned, leaving dozens of people homeless, is for sale. The asking price for 661 Factory Street is $599,000:

What an amazing backstory for a headline as a selling point!

Justin Hulbert

How can you sell a condemned property for ssssssssooo much money?

Lee Rutherford

