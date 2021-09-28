ABBA tribute announced as DPAO’s fall show

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An ABBA tribute band will headline the fall show for the Disabled Persons Action Organization.

The group is called ABBACADABRA - The Ultimate ABBA Tribute.

The show is at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 1 at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased by calling DPAO at 315-782-0044 or by visiting any of the Watertown Kinney Drugs stores.

Proof of vaccination along with identification will be required.

People who aren’t vaccinated and children under 12 must wear a mask.

Opening for ABBACADABRA - The Ultimate ABBA Tribute will be local organist Mike Tyo.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.