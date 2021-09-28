Barbara T. Webert, 95, of Dexter

Barbara T. Webert, 95, of 18422 State Rt. 12 E, Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2021 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence at the Ellis Farm. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Barbara T. Webert, 95, of 18422 State Rt. 12 E, Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2021 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence at the Ellis Farm.

She was born on January 23, 1926 in Rosiere, NY, daughter of Charles and Minnie (Robbins) Stumpf. She graduated from Cape Vincent Central School in 1943 and attended Watertown School of Commerce.

On August 16, 1949, she married Alfred H. Webert at the St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Barbara was a homemaker and she assisted her husband with his public accounting business for many years.

Barbara was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville and she belonged to the Altar & Rosary Society. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, reading, and crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, Alfred H. Webert; three daughters and a son-in-law, Brenda (Gene) Snyder, Alexandria Bay, NY, Anne Webert, Watertown, NY, Julie Ingalls, Watertown, NY; two granddaughters, Kelly Foster and Allyson Ingalls; a great grandson, Forrest Ingalls.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by two brothers, Leland and Lawrence Stumpf and a grandson Ryan Ingalls.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

A Funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1st at the Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow in the Dexter Cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the nurses, staff and volunteers at Hospice and to Barbara’s caregiver and dear friend Janet Allington for their loving care and kindness.

Donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Ryan Ingalls Scholarship Fund C/O Northern NY Community Foundation, Watertown Urban Mission or Hospice of Jefferson County.

