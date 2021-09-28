Blanche Hiscock, 99, of Clayton

Blanche Hiscock, 99, passed away on September 25, 2021 in the Eastern Star Home, Oriskany, where she had resided since September, 2020. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Blanche Hiscock, 99, passed away on September 25, 2021 in the Eastern Star Home, Oriskany, where she had resided since September, 2020. Mrs. Hiscock was born on the family farm in the Town of Orleans on September 24, 1922, a daughter of the late Merrick and Lottie Wiley Shaw.

Blanche graduated from Clayton High School in June, 1939 as Salutatorian. She married George Yazell shortly after her 18th birthday on October 5, 1940. For the next ten years, George and Blanche were mostly self-employed as well as working various jobs while spending winters fishing in Florida.

In 1950, George and Blanche built a house and restaurant on land purchased from her parents and opened Yazell’s Dairy Bar, featuring ice cream they made on site. Mr. Yazell passed away in 1965, and Blanche continued to own and operate the business until selling the house and restaurant, retiring in 1976.

That same year she married Edward Hiscock of Alexandria Bay and, in addition to a new husband, she acquired three more sons and a daughter. Blanche and Ed enjoyed a 30-year retirement, traveling extensively throughout the United States and Canada, spending summers in the Thousand Islands and winters in Florida. Mr. Hiscock passed away in 2006.

Blanche is survived by a brother, Bruce Shaw, cousin and lifelong friend Dorothy Gray, children Merrill (Lynn Chapieski) Hiscock, LoLo, Montana; Ann (Fred) Wolpert, Saratoga Springs, NY; Ronald (Carol) Hiscock, Dallas, Texas; Steven (Beth) Yazell, Clayton, NY; and Todd (Rose) Hiscock, Rochester, NY.

She was also grandmother to Brett, John, Laura, Kevin, Ryan, Stefan, Sarah, Ian, Elle, Natalie, Aidan, Cassandra, and great grandmother to Bart, Alexandra, Zaine, Mary Beth, Paul, Kennedy, Morgan, Gabriella, Justin, Elena, Jameson, Kiernan, Alfred, Earnest, Isabella, Andrew, and Trey. She was Aunt Blanche to many, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was predeceased by siblings Raymond, Mertice, Clarence, Aulden, Austin, Leanna, Adrian, Marjorie, Ivan, and great-granddaughter Isabella Peterson.

Above all things, Blanche loved her brothers and sisters, children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and every baby she ever met. A contribution to any charity benefiting children as well as not taking life too seriously would be a fitting tribute to her.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service. A graveside committal and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

