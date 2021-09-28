Brenda May Littlejohn, 85, of Massena

Brenda May Littlejohn, age 85, of 8 Hospital Drive, passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving family early Sunday morning, September 26, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Brenda May Littlejohn, age 85, of 8 Hospital Drive, passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving family early Sunday morning, September 26, 2021.

Brenda was born in Weston-super-Mare, in Somerset England on November 18th, 1935, to the late William Marshall and Ruby Aubrey-Marshall. She met her future husband, Clifford W. Littlejohn, of Massena, when he was serving at a US army base outside of Weston during the Korean War. They were married on December 20th, 1952, in the Corpus Christi Catholic church in Weston, and in the summer of 1953, they sailed to NYC and headed north to Massena.

Brenda and Clifford, who predeceased her on November 9th, 1995, were active members of Sacred Heart Parish in Massena. Many will remember Brenda as a strong advocate for the rights of the mentally ill to lead productive and enjoyable lives with the help of community programs. She was the force behind the establishment of the St. Lawrence Valley Alliance for the Mentally Ill (AMI) in the late 80s and served as the president of the organization for several years. Brenda was also devoted and advocated for those who were less fortunate, both locally and internationally.

Brenda travelled frequently with her husband and children to England to visit family and to many other foreign countries with Clifford once he retired in 1993. Years later she would continue to travel extensively to Europe and Asia with her son Billy and his recently deceased wife, Kathy, and to Nicaragua to visit her daughter in company of her beloved companion Gerald (Babe) LePage.

Brenda is survived by her children, Coleen (Managua, Nicaragua), Clifford “Billy” (Denver, Colorado), Jim and his wife, Stacey (Ruther Glen, Virginia), Michael, Brenda Sue, and her husband, Greg Brousseau (Massena, NY). She is also survived by five sisters, a brother, and their spouses; Margaret Rose and Norman, Elizabeth, Janice and Ray, Olive, Ruby, William and Wendy, and Keith, all presently living in the UK. She was predeceased by her older brothers, Malcolm and Thomas and her oldest sister, Josie from South Wales.

She also leaves eight grandchildren, Javier Clifford, Matthew, Patrick, Hillary, Ali, Brooke, Ryan, and Nick, as well as eight great grandchildren, Hans Christian, Anna Emilia, Melia, Dylan, Mia, Jack, Bode and Avery. Her family was her pride and joy.

A small family service was held at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on the afternoon of September 27, 2021 with a burial following at the Calvary Cemetery in Massena, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence AMI, Massena Meals on Wheels or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

