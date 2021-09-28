Cloudy & mild, becoming sunny & cool

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thanks to a cold front moving through the area, we’ll be spending most of the day in the 50s.

The day starts out cloudy and mild. It eventually becomes mostly sunny, taking some of the sting out of the cool temperatures.

That cold front will prevent temperatures rising above around 60.

We’ll have beautiful fall days for the rest of the 7-day forecast.

Highs through next Monday will be in the low 60s and lows will be in the 40s.

It will be partly or mostly sunny all six days, with very small chances of rain on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.