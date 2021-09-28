COVID-19 booster shots to be available soon in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first COVID-19 booster shots are coming to Jefferson County this week. That news comes after the Centers for Disease Control announced its recommending the shot.

Pfizer booster shots will arrive at Jefferson County Public Health this Friday.

The CDC recommends the shot for people ages 65 and up, anyone 18 and up who has underlying conditions or works or lives in a high-risk environment.

Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray is encouraging the eligible pool to get it to limit the spread of the delta variant.

“The delta variant is no joke. It gets more aggressive over time,” he said.

Gray says the booster shot will be administered at the public health facility and Kinney Drugs to start off. He says the county can expand its operations to larger facilities if the demand warrants it.

“We’re fluid. We’ll do whatever we have to do in order to get people taken care of,” he said.

Gray says booster shot supply is not an issue at the moment and they’ll get more every week. He says they’ll eventually go mobile, if they have to bring it closer to people in the county - like how they did during the original vaccination process.

The Pfizer booster shots are only recommended for people who got the Pfizer series at least 6 months ago.

There’s still no booster shot for the other COVID vaccine brands. But, there is a third shot option for Pfizer and Moderna.

“A third dose is to enhance your immune system and a booster dose is to offset the waning effect,” said Gray.

The CDC only recommends third shots for immunocompromised people. That shot is available 28 days after completing the series. Gray says third shots are available at the public health facility as well.

