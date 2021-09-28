Eleanor K. Parow, 88, of Norwood passed in her sleep on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where she had been a patient for a short time. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor K. Parow, 88, of Norwood passed in her sleep on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital where she had been a patient for a short time.

Eleanor was born October 29, 1932 in Massena, a daughter to the late Kenneth and Ethel (Moke) Kingsley. She graduated from Norwood High School. Early on Eleanor worked at Montgomery Wards and Marine Midland Bank. Later on, she became employed by Canton-Potsdam Hospital where she worked in medical records and eventually transferred to St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, retiring in 1997. Following her retirement, Eleanor decided to keep her mind occupied by working parttime scheduling appointments and conversating with clients at Total Image Salon in Potsdam for several years, she worked for the US Census Bureau and prepared taxes at H&R Block.

Eleanor enjoyed playing bridge and bingo, crocheting and sewing. She made many an outfit through the years. She loved her church and was a member of the Order of Eastern Stars and the Friends of the Library.

Eleanor is survived by six children, Roberta Palmer; Marsha Deon; Lisa Tully (Rick Goodrich); Terrilynn (Michael) Levison; Hugh (Connie) Palmer and Beth (Jason) Chrissley; 11 grandchildren, Amy Trimboli, Jennifer Phillips, Jerry Deon, Michelle Levison, Christopher Deon, Michael Levison Jr., Marisa Enslow, Kyle Palmer, Desiree Palmer, Paige and Hunter Chrissley; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Barbara Scott as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a son, Joel Palmer; a grandson, Sean Palmer; a brother, Lynn Kingsley; brother-in-law, Wayne Scott and by the father of her children, Leon Palmer.

Contributions in her memory may be made to a local food bank or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, New York 13676.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Norwood United Methodist Church, 10 Prospect Street, Norwood.

Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Eleanor K. Parow are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

