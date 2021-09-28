Funeral Service: Paul B. Maxson

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - The funeral service for Paul B. Maxson will be held on Friday, October 1, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown at 2:00 PM. The burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.

Mr. Maxson, 96, formerly of Watertown died May 6 at his home in Allentown, PA. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

