Funeral Service: Paul B. Maxson

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - The funeral service for Paul B. Maxson will be held on Friday, October 1, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown at 2:00 PM. The burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.

Mr. Maxson, 96, formerly of Watertown died May 6 at his home in Allentown, PA. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

