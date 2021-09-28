Advertisement

Home heavily damaged in Monday fire

A home on Finnigan Road in the town of Lawrence was heavily damaged by fire Monday evening.
A home on Finnigan Road in the town of Lawrence was heavily damaged by fire Monday evening.(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A fire Monday evening heavily damaged a home in the town of Lawrence.

Brasher-Winthrop Fire Chief Pat Kowalchuk said flames were shooting out the back of the home when firefighters arrived and there was heavy smoke throughout.

Several people in the home at 92 Finnigan Road had already escaped safely. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

The Red Cross said it provided immediate emergency aid to five adults and an 11-year-old who lived there.

The homeowner is Kenneth Stark. The home was not insured.

Firefighters from West Stockholm and Lawrenceville also responded to the scene.

