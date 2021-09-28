JCC hosts Higher Education Program next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like one-stop shopping for people who are deciding on a college.

Indian River counselor Jack Brand was on 7 News This Morning to talk about the upcoming Higher Education Program at Jefferson Community College.

It’s chance for prospective students to meet with people from several colleges.

Watch the video above for his interview.

The event is Monday, October 4 at the JCC gym. It will be high school students only from 10 a.m. to noon. It opens to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. That session gives parents a chance to check out colleges, too.

There’s a financial aid presentation from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

People with questions can call 315-786-2437. There’s also information on JCC’s website.

