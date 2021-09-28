Jefferson County lawmakers to look at spending COVID relief funds

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Board of Legislators will roll out ideas for spending its COVID relief money Tuesday night.

The county has more than $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Board Chair Scott Gray says lawmakers looking for ways to use that money to assist businesses, landlords, childcare, tourism and more.

“It’s meant to be put out in the community. It’s meant to help people in a community recover and sustain itself through this pandemic,” he said.

Gray says the county will get another $10 million in ARPA funds next year.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.