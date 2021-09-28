Advertisement

Jefferson County lawmakers to look at spending COVID relief funds

Money
Money(MGN)
By John Pirsos
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Board of Legislators will roll out ideas for spending its COVID relief money Tuesday night.

The county has more than $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Board Chair Scott Gray says lawmakers looking for ways to use that money to assist businesses, landlords, childcare, tourism and more.

“It’s meant to be put out in the community. It’s meant to help people in a community recover and sustain itself through this pandemic,” he said.

Gray says the county will get another $10 million in ARPA funds next year.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Report reveals Massena child died from starvation, neglect last December
Hermon man accused of kicking trooper
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 1, infects 308 since last Friday in region
Shortly after midnight Monday morning, former General Brown Football Coach Steve Fisher passed...
Remembering former General Brown football coach Steve Fisher who died of cancer
Police lights
Some stores aren’t checking IDs, police say

Latest News

test clip from wwny
Tri-county region sees 100 new COVID cases
Watertown crews chop down infested ash trees
Watertown crews chop down infested ash trees
QubicaAMF plant in Lowville
Lowville bowling pin maker lays off part of workforce
A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sent a woman to...
Watertown woman dies after suffering gunshot wound