OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for John G. Joly, 93, of Ogdensburg will be celebrated on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff as celebrant. Burial will follow the Mass in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 30th from 3-6 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

The family respectfully requests that all visitors please wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 procedures. For the protection of the immunocompromised members of the family, the family also requests that unvaccinated individuals kindly leave a condolence or remembrance on the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home website in lieu of attending.

Mr. Joly died on Monday, September 27th, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Nursing home in Ogdensburg following a brief illness.

A full obituary will be published when available.

