Advertisement

John G. Joly, 93, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for John G. Joly, 93, of Ogdensburg will be celebrated on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff as celebrant. Burial will follow the Mass in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 30th from 3-6 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

The family respectfully requests that all visitors please wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 procedures. For the protection of the immunocompromised members of the family, the family also requests that unvaccinated individuals kindly leave a condolence or remembrance on the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home website in lieu of attending.

Mr. Joly died on Monday, September 27th, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Nursing home in Ogdensburg following a brief illness.

A full obituary will be published when available.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

test clip from wwny
Tri-county region sees 100 new COVID cases
Money
Jefferson County lawmakers to look at spending COVID relief funds
Candles
Donna W. Quinta, 92, of Mannsville
Lisa J. Barker, 58, died early Monday morning on September 27, 2021 at home.
Lisa J. Barker, 58, of Theresa

Obituaries

Eleanor K. Parow, 88, of Norwood passed in her sleep on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the...
Eleanor K. Parow, 88, of Norwood
Brenda May Littlejohn, age 85, of 8 Hospital Drive, passed away peacefully in the arms of her...
Brenda May Littlejohn, 85, of Massena
Watertown crews chop down infested ash trees
Watertown crews chop down infested ash trees
Candles
Funeral Service: Paul B. Maxson
Roger W. Funnell, 83, of 27564 NYS Rt. 3, Watertown, NY, passed away at home on September 26,...
Roger W. Funnell, 83, of Watertown
Barbara T. Webert, 95, of 18422 State Rt. 12 E, Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September...
Barbara T. Webert, 95, of Dexter