Lisa J. Barker, 58, of Theresa

Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Lisa J. Barker, 58, died early Monday morning on September 27, 2021 at home.

Lisa was born on July 22, 1963 in Lowville the daughter of the late Richard M. and Joyce Marie (Bruckman) Brouty. She graduated from Beaver River Central School. Lisa was united in marriage to Edwin C. Barker on November 28, 1990 in New Bremen with town Justice Walter Steria officiating. Lisa was a Direct Support Professional for JRC in Watertown.

She is survived by her husband, Ed, their two children, Zachary Barker and Jennifer Barker; and her granddaughter, Allison; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her two brothers, Kenneth Richard and Dale Richard Brouty.

Lisa enjoyed reading and her daily TV soaps.

Per Lisa’s wishes, she is to be cremated. On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

