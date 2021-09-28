Advertisement

Lowville bowling pin maker lays off part of workforce

QubicaAMF plant in Lowville
QubicaAMF plant in Lowville(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - QubicaAMF, which makes bowling pins, has laid off part of its workforce at its Lowville plant because it’s having trouble getting supplies.

According to Cheryl Mayforth, director of The WorkPlace, a job placement center in Watertown, company officials told her they imposed a “temporary, partial layoff” because of “supply chain issues, getting some materials.”

How many workers this affects, and how long it will last, we don’t know. Officials at the Lowville plant and the company’s national headquarters did not return our calls.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Report reveals Massena child died from starvation, neglect last December
Hermon man accused of kicking trooper
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 1, infects 308 since last Friday in region
Shortly after midnight Monday morning, former General Brown Football Coach Steve Fisher passed...
Remembering former General Brown football coach Steve Fisher who died of cancer
Police lights
Some stores aren’t checking IDs, police say

Latest News

test clip from wwny
Tri-county region sees 100 new COVID cases
Money
Jefferson County lawmakers to look at spending COVID relief funds
Watertown crews chop down infested ash trees
Watertown crews chop down infested ash trees
A portion of East Main Street in Watertown was closed off after a shooting that sent a woman to...
Watertown woman dies after suffering gunshot wound