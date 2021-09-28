Lowville bowling pin maker lays off part of workforce

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - QubicaAMF, which makes bowling pins, has laid off part of its workforce at its Lowville plant because it’s having trouble getting supplies.

According to Cheryl Mayforth, director of The WorkPlace, a job placement center in Watertown, company officials told her they imposed a “temporary, partial layoff” because of “supply chain issues, getting some materials.”

How many workers this affects, and how long it will last, we don’t know. Officials at the Lowville plant and the company’s national headquarters did not return our calls.

