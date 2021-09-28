Lowville man jailed for allegedly threatening judge, police officers

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville man is accused of making terroristic threats against a judge and police officers.

State police arrested 24-year-old Verne Harris Jr. for allegedly making threats against the family members of Lewis County Probation, the Lowville Police Department, and county court Judge Daniel King.

Harris was charged with a felony count of making a terroristic threat. He was was arraigned and ordered held without bail in the county jail.

According to police, Harris has two prior felony convictions for assault.

