Met Opera Live in HD - Potsdam

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

From classic to contemporary, the 16th season of The Met: Live in HD will bring exciting productions from the Metropolitan Opera back to the movie screen in Potsdam again this year.

The 2021-22 Met Live in HD season will feature 11 transmissions, offering a significant portion of the Met season to opera lovers around the world. Local screenings are sponsored through a partnership between SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music and J.S. Cinemas.

“As the Potsdam host for the Met Opera broadcasts, I am so grateful to again be organizing The Met: Live in HD, as the new season opens across the country and around the world. After a really challenging 18 months in the arts and in our community, to have live music and theatre again is uplifting. I offer huge thanks to the Roxy Theater for voluntarily upgrading their ventilation system and agreeing to more stringent masking protocol for the Met performances. Our audience members are of all ages, and we want everyone to feel comfortable to attend our movie house, still a local beacon of family entertainment,” said Dr. Deborah Massell, a Crane professor of voice.

The Met: Live in HD brings the magic of the Metropolitan Opera to movie theaters across the globe. Opera stars serve as hosts for the high definition series, with behind-the-scenes features and live interviews with cast, crew and production teams. Robotic cameras, strategically placed around and behind the stage, capture the beauty and power of live performance from striking angles, and heighten attention to both performance and production. Intermission features and English subtitles will once again bring the stories to life.

“This season’s offerings are incredibly exciting, and I’m especially eager to hear the opera ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones,’ the first opera in the Met’s history written by an African American composer,” Massell said. “Please come and safely enjoy the best singing and orchestral playing in the world, live from Lincoln Center via satellite, right in our little town.”

All productions will be shown live worldwide on Saturdays. There will also be encore presentations offered locally on Sundays.

The 2021-22 Met Live season schedule is as follows:

Modest Mussorgsky’s “Boris Godunov”: Live on Oct. 9 at 12:55 p.m., with an encore screening on Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in my Bones”: Live on Oct. 23 at 12:55 p.m., with two encore screenings at 6:30 p.m. on both Nov. 7 and Nov. 21. (Content Advisory: ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’ addresses adult themes and contains some adult language.)

Matthew Aucoin’s “Eurydice”: Live on Dec. 4 at 12:55 p.m., with an encore screening on Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute”: Live on Dec. 11 at 12:55 p.m., with an encore screening at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2022

Jules Massenet’s “Cinderella”: Live on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022, at 12:55 p.m., with an encore screening on Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Giuseppe Verdi’s “Rigoletto”: Live on Jan. 29 at 12:55 p.m., with an encore screening on Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Richard Strauss’s “Ariadne auf Naxos”: Live on March 12 at 12:55 p.m., with an encore screening on March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Giuseppe Verdi’s “Don Carlos”: Live on March 26 at noon, with an encore screening on April 3 at 6 p.m.

Giacomo Puccini’s “Turandot”: Live on May 7 at 12:55 p.m., with an encore screening on May 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Gaetano Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor”: Live on May 21 at 12:30 p.m., with an encore screening to be announced in Fall 2022

Brett Dean’s “Hamlet”: Live on June 4 at 12:55 p.m., with an encore screening to be announced in Fall 2022

Ticket prices are the lowest available in the nation. Met Live tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for senior citizens, $12 for students and $9 for youth aged 18 and under. Discounts are available for groups by contacting the box office.

Tickets are available online at cpspotsdam.org/purchase. You can also purchase tickets in person at the Roxy Theater, at the Community Performance Series Box Office in the lobby of SUNY Potsdam’s Performing Arts Center, or at Brick & Mortar Music in downtown Potsdam. You can also reserve tickets over the phone by calling the CPS Box Office at (315) 267-2277, Monday to Friday, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

North Country Public Radio is the media sponsor for The Met: Live in HD.

For more information on the 2021-22 season of The Met: Live in HD, visit the Metropolitan Opera website, at www.metopera.org/hdlive

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.