Nation’s average gas price is $1 per gallon higher than last year

(WWNY) - Gas price averages are the highest they’ve been in 7 years and experts say it may stay that way.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price per gallon is $3.18, a full dollar higher than it was last year at this time.

Experts say more people were out hitting the road this summer, leading to a higher demand for gas across the country.

Even with summer coming to a close, prices may continue to hover right where they are.

“I would be hopeful that the national average may end up at the end of the year probably 5 to 10 cents a gallon lower than where it is today. Not a huge drop and that may set us up for what could turn into a bumpy 2022 with even higher prices than we saw this year so long as these COVID-19 imbalances are not solved by then,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

To save a few bucks at the pump, De Haan encourages people to shop around for the gas stations with the lowest prices and look for loyalty programs that could provide some discounts.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in California, Hawaii and Nevada. The lowest averages are in Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas.

