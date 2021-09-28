Advertisement

Overpass fire reveals that someone was living in California bridge

By KOVR staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - Firefighters responded to a fire inside a highway overpass on Sunday and discovered that someone had removed an access plate from the bridge and was living inside.

It was Sunday morning when calls came in about smoke coming from inside the overpass.

Crews were able to put out the fire. The exact cause has not been released, but no one was hurt in the fire.

More than 24 hours later, the opening remains uncovered, surrounded by debris and a mattress below.

The person who was apparently living inside the overpass even set up camp with an end table.

Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade said it was a process for crews just to get inside, requiring air monitoring and vital checks because of the toxic air inside.

Though there was damage to the road, the situation could’ve been a lot worse had flames gotten to the wood frame of the overpass.

“Well, it’s terrifying because my idea is that it’s undermining our road. That’s taking the safety of other people and putting it at jeopardy,” Simone Levesque said.

She said she thinks about the safety of drivers when she looks at this photo of a mattress being pulled out from inside the Highway 160 overpass.

“That’s a problem. Why are they choosing this? That’s my question,” Levesque said.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Report reveals Massena child died from starvation, neglect last December
Hermon man accused of kicking trooper
Police lights
Some stores aren’t checking IDs, police say
Nick Hillary
Mark Murray dropped from Hillary lawsuit
Russell dispute leads to firearm charge

Latest News

Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
Gabby Petito’s family to speak; FBI leads search for Laundrie
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman who killed 5 to be sentenced
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
A home on Finnigan Road in the town of Lawrence was heavily damaged by fire Monday evening.
Home heavily damaged in Monday fire
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin,...
Pentagon chief defends execution of final airlift from Kabul