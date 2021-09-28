Remembering former General Brown Football Coach Steve Fisher who died of cancer

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Shortly after midnight Monday morning, former General Brown Football Coach Steve Fisher passed away after a battle with cancer. Like his Lions football teams, he fought to the end.

If you needed a definition of a football coach who was successful on the field but more importantly instilled character in young men, you need to look no further than Steve Fisher. Hired by Dutch Grant at General Brown, Fisher proceeded to put together a 47 year career, 45 of which were in Dexter. He amassed 268 career wins and 5 Section 3 titles. The first coming in 2003, a 25-19 win over Weedsport.

Fisher would spread the word of the sport he loved through the many camps he held each summer.

Fisher was an accomplished football player himself. First in his native Long Island and then at Brockport. He would continue his playing career with the Watertown Red & Black, winning a league title in 1980.

He thought it was a special experience.

He would stay connected with his former teammates through luncheons and the big Labor Day party he would have every year at his house.

As his coaching career was coming to the finish line, Fisher would be honored by General Brown, naming the field where he spent so many Friday nights at “Steve Fisher Field”. On May 2nd, 2019, after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, the General Brown community held a fund raising night to show support for Fisher, a man who gave so much to the school was humbled by the output of support.

A great coach and more importantly a great person. Steve Fisher was 75.

