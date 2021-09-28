Roger W. Funnell, 83, of Watertown

Roger W. Funnell, 83, of 27564 NYS Rt. 3, Watertown, NY, passed away at home on September 26, 2021, with his wife by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Roger W. Funnell, 83, of 27564 NYS Rt. 3, Watertown, NY, passed away at home on September 26, 2021, with his wife by his side.

Born on February 10, 1938 in Watertown, NY, son of the late George W. and Ida M. (Kerr) Funnell, he graduated from Watertown High School in 1955. He graduated from Oswego College of Education in 1960 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. He received his master’s Degree from Potsdam College in 1965.

Mr. Funnell taught in Rome, Carthage, Geneseo Campus School, and Watertown from 1966 to 1968. He was a reading consultant, Director of the Diagnostic Learning Center at Wiley School and served as Principal at the Ohio, Knickerbocker, Sherman, Meade, Wiley, and Starbuck Schools. He retired from the Watertown City School System in January of 1997.

He married Arlene Dahlman in August of 1960. She died in 1997.

He married Elizabeth A. Sprague on October 17, 1998 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Black River.

Mrs. Elizabeth Funnell worked 16 years for John Weekes and Sons as an accountant and 15 years as an accountant for the Henry Keep Home, retiring in 1987.

Among his survivors are his wife, Elizabeth A. Funnell, Watertown, NY; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Roger Funnell of Watertown, NY, Douglas and Tracy Funnell and their son Noah, of Brewerton, NY, Matthew and Deborah Funnell and their children, Jessica and Kevin of Hopewell Junction, NY, a stepson and daughter in law, John M. and Kathleen Sprague Jr., of Glen Park, NY; two step grandsons, Jordan Sprague and his girlfriend, Katrina Pacola of Chula Vista, CA, and Kyle Sprague, Glen Park, NY; a sister, Katherine Budd of Baldwinsville, NY and nieces and nephews.

Mr. Funnell was a past member of the North Country Artists Guild. He worked in photography and stain glass. Gardening was also an area of interest that kept him busy in the summers. He was a former Gideon.

He was a member of the Parkside Bible Church. He served on the Board of Directors.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. A private burial will be at the family’s discretion.

Donations may be made to the Parkside Bible Church.

Special thanks to Hospice of Jefferson County and Kate Simpson, Denise Wetterhahn, Wendy Green and Shawn Smiley. Also special thanks to his caregiver James Houghmaster II.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com

