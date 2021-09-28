Advertisement

Scarecrow Scuttle fundraiser now underway

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 2021 Scarecrow Scuttle will be held virtually again this year due to the pandemic.

Michelle Carpenter, JRC Foundation director, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

Again this year, participants can go for a 5K walk or run any day, any time, any location from now until October 31.

The cost is $20 per person and includes a long sleeve shirt, and an entry to win prizes such as extra race gear or free registration for next year’s event.

Additional shirts can be purchased for $15 each, or raise at least $50 in pledges for a race hoodie.

All proceeds benefit The JRC Foundation in its mission to help The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence with providing necessary supports to enhance the quality of life and maximize the potential of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Register online at www.thearcjslc.org or call 315-836-1364.

