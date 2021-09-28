Some farmers struggle to find machinery parts

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - When you think of fall, you think of a harvest. But when farmers go to harvest their crops, they need reliable machinery to do the work. Right now, if something breaks down, farmers may have a tough time finding the parts they need.

“It’s been an issue. It’s something that the farmers haven’t been used to. It’s a new thing for us,” said Jim Munroe, branch manager at Monroe Tractor in Adams Center.

In his decade-long tenure at the store, he says he has never seen supply issues quite like this.

“You have these large items, say a tractor or a combine or even a forge harvester made of thousand of components and in the factory, 99 percent of that can be produced, but there may be one sub component, say a microchip or a board for a fuse, and so it can’t be released from the factory,” he said.

Munroe says some farmers, who just can’t wait for parts to become available, are deciding to pull the trigger on a new rig. But, those are not easy to come by either

“Right now in certain manufacturers, you could wait 6, 9 months maybe even 2 years. Right now I’m hearing 2 years if you want a new combine,” he said.

Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator Jay Matteson says the supply problem is being seen across the nation and some products are backed up at ports.

“Those ships are carrying some of these parts, but they can’t get into port because of the pandemic and now the vaccine issues and so on,” he said.

Matteson says he doesn’t see these problems improving anytime soon. So, a farmers best bet is to keep in contact with their parts dealer so they know if what they need comes in.

