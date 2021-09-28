Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: overweight kids, smoking during pregnancy & healthier snacking

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One in five parents say their children have been eating fast food more often since the pandemic started.

That’s according to the new C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital national poll on children’s health.

Around 40 more of parents reported being too busy to cook, and one in five said they were too stressed.

Parents with kids who are overweight were more likely to report those challenges.

Smoking during pregnancy

Mothers who smoke during pregnancy are more likely to have smaller babies even if they have a full-term pregnancy.

Canadian researchers looked at more than 9 million deliveries to track the effects of smoking on the health of babies, noting babies with low birth weight can face long-term health consequences.

They also found smoking mothers had a 40 percent increased risk of premature birth.

Sleep longer, snack healthier

Getting the recommended amount of sleep every night could lead to healthier snacking.

An Ohio State University study looked at data on nearly 20,000 Americans and found a link between not getting seven or more hours of sleep and eating more snacks with carbs, added sugar, fat, and caffeine.

Lack of sleep is associated with a higher risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

