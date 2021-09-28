Watertown crews chop down infested ash trees

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A destructive beetle, first found in Jefferson County nearly two years ago, has been spreading - killing ash trees along the way. Watertown crews are having to chop down infested trees.

The sawdust falls like snow as the teeth of a chainsaw chew through an ash tree in Thompson Park.

Watertown’s Urban Forestry Coordinator Michael DeMarco says an invasive species has taken root in the tree, making its removal a must.

“The damage that’s created by the emerald ash borer actually creates a situation where the wood within ash trees becomes brittle, less stable,” he said.

Sue Gwise from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County says when the wood becomes brittle, it can become a hazard to people.

“It can snap at anytime without warning. It can just break into pieces,” she said.

It doesn’t take long for city Department of Public Works crews to cut the tree down to size. And it’s not the only one they tackled Tuesday.

“This tree happens to look in good condition. It looks nice and full and green. We know that there is infestation within this area. And being suspected of harboring the beetle, the best thing to do is to remove the tree,” said DeMarco.

Watertown wants to remove 50 ash trees city-wide by the end of year, but DeMarco says the hope is to plant new trees in their place.

“Trees that are replacing ash trees that are taken down will be of a diverse population. And we will not be planting ash trees,” he said.

The city isn’t just cutting down its ash trees; some are being treated and preserved.

Gwise says it’s an important step to fight back against emerald ash borer in New York.

“It’s going to wipe out all the ash, unless the trees are treated, and they’re treated every one to two years,” she said.

These efforts are only for city-owned ash trees.

Gwise says people can reach out to their county’s Cornell Cooperative Extension to see if they have an ash tree on their property.

