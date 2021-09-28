Watertown woman dies after suffering gunshot wound
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A woman, who suffered a gunshot wound to her head in Watertown last week, has died.
According to city police, her death has been ruled a suicide.
On the night of September 21, patrols responded to a domestic incident at 221 East Main Street and heard a gunshot when they arrived.
Officers said they found a woman with a head wound on the front porch.
She was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she died on September 23.
7 News has chosen to withhold the woman’s name.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.