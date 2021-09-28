Watertown woman dies after suffering gunshot wound

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A woman, who suffered a gunshot wound to her head in Watertown last week, has died.

According to city police, her death has been ruled a suicide.

On the night of September 21, patrols responded to a domestic incident at 221 East Main Street and heard a gunshot when they arrived.

Officers said they found a woman with a head wound on the front porch.

She was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she died on September 23.

7 News has chosen to withhold the woman’s name.

